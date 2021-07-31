Team ROC wins two medals in archery at Tokyo Olympic Games

TOKYO, July 31. /TASS/. Team ROC has won two silver medals in archery at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Elena Osipova clinched silver in the individual tournament, losing in the finals to An San of South Korea 5-6. Russian archers won another silver medal in the team event losing to South Korea in the finals 0-6.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts 10 gold, 15 silver and 11 bronze medals. Team ROC is currently in 4th place in the overall medals count. China’s team ranks first with 20 gold, 12 silver and 12 bronze medals. It is followed by Japan (17-4-8) and the United States (16-17-12).

The Tokyo Olympics will end on August 8.