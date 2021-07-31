Team ROC’s Zykova, Karimova win silver, bronze in women’s rifle 3 positions event in Tokyo

TOKYO, July 31. /TASS/. Team ROC’s Yulia Zykova has won a silver medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event at the Tokyo Olympics, while Yulia Karimova has clinched bronze.

Nina Christen of Switzerland won the gold medal setting an Olympic record.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts 10 gold, 15 silver and 11 bronze medals. Team ROC is currently in 4th place in the overall medals count.