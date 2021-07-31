Team ROC through to 2020 Olympics final in women’s sabre fencing team event

TOKYO, July 31. /TASS/. A team of Russian sabre fencers has qualified for the final of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in women’s team event.

In the semifinals, Team ROC beat South Korea 45-26. It is represented by Sofia Velikaya, Sofia Pozdnyakova, Olga Nikitina and Svetlana Sheveleva (reserve).

They will compete in the final against the winner of the match between the teams of France and Italy.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

The Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo is participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports.