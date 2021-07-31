Russian judokas enter semifinals of mixed team event at Olympics

TOKYO, July 31. /TASS/. Russian judokas defeated the Mongolian national team in the quarterfinals of the Olympic tournament in mixed teams with a score of 4:2.

The Russian team is represented by Daria Mezhetskaya (weight category up to 57 kg), Madina Taymazova (up to 70 kg), Alexandra Babintseva (over 70 kg), Musa Mogushkov (up to 73 kg), Mikhail Igolnikov (up to 90 kg) and Tamerlan Bashaev (over 90 kg).

Mezhetskaya, Taymazova, Babintseva and Bashaev won their fights. In the semifinals, the Russians will meet with the Japanese team.

Earlier, Bashaev, Taymazova and Niyaz Ilyasov (up to 100 kg) won bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Mixed judo competitions made their debut in the Games program.

The semi-finals will take place later on Saturday. The Olympics will end on August 8.