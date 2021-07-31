Russian women advance to playoffs of Olympic volleyball tournament

TOKYO, July 31. /TASS/. The Russian women's volleyball team defeated the US team in the fourth match of the group stage at the Olympic tournament in Tokyo. The game ended with the score 3-0 (25:20, 25:12, 25:19).

In total 12 teams take part in the tournament. They are divided into two groups. The top four teams from each group will advance to the playoffs. The teams of Russia and the USA play in Group B with the teams of Argentina, Italy, China and Turkey. The Russian women with three wins gained 8 points securing a place in the playoffs.

In the final, fifth round of the group stage, they will meet with the Turkish team. The match will take place on August 2 and will start at 08:20 Moscow time. The American women will play against the Italians on the same day.

The final of the women's tournament will take place on August 8, the final day of the Olympic Games. The Russian women's volleyball team twice became the silver medalist of the Olympics (2000, 2004).