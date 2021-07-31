Russian saber fencers made it into semifinals of Olympic team tournament

TOKYO, July 31. /TASS/. Russian women made it into the semifinals of the Olympic team saber tournament. In the quarterfinals, the Russian saber fencers defeated the Japanese team with a score of 45:34.

The Russian team was represented by Sofia Velikaya, Sofia Pozdnyakova, Olga Nikitina and Svetlana Sheveleva (reserve). In the semifinals, they will face the winner of the match between the teams of Hungary and South Korea.

Earlier, Pozdnyakova became the Olympic champion in the individual championship, having won Velikaya in the final (15:11). Nikitina lost to France’s Manon Brunet in the quarterfinals (5:15).

On Friday, the Russian epee fencers lost to the Japanese in the final of the team tournament (36:45). The Russian team was represented by Sergey Bida, Pavel Sukhov, Sergey Khodos and Nikita Glazkov.

Women's team saber competitions at the Olympics were held only twice (2008, 2016). At the 2008 Games, Russian saber fencers became the fifth. At the 2016 Olympics Velikaya, Yulia Gavrilova, Yana Yegoryan and Ekaterina Dyachenko won gold medals. Yegoryan also became the Olympic champion in the individual championship, having won Velikaya in the final.

The Olympics will end on August 8.