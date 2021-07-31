Olympic medalist Okagbare suspended from competition in Tokyo due to doping - AIU

TOKYO, July 31. /TASS/. Blessing Okagbare, bronze medalist in the long jump at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, has been suspended from competition in Tokyo on suspicion of anti-doping rule violation, the press service of the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) reported.

Okagbare also competes in sprinting. On Friday, the Nigerian athlete finished first in the preliminary start at the Tokyo Olympics in the 100m race and made it to the semifinals. However, she was tested positive for human growth hormone. The test was taken on July 19.

Okagbara is 32 years old, at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow she became the silver medalist in the long jump and the bronze medalist in the 200 m running.