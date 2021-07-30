Russian sports minister congratulates men’s epee team on winning Olympic silver

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The Russian fencers who took silver in the men’s epee team event at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in the Japanese capital of Tokyo demonstrated a supreme level of skill, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the team of Russian athletes, which included Sergei Bida, Pavel Sukhov, Sergei Khodos and Nikita Glazkov, lost in the final 36-45 to hosts Japan.

"My congratulations to Sergei Bida, Pavel Sukhov, Sergei Khodos and Nikita Glazkov on winning the Tokyo Olympic silver medals. Our athletes have won the first medals in this discipline since the 1996 Games when Russia’s team also won silver medals. On their way to the finals, the Russian epee fencers defeated the strong teams of Italy and China," the ministry’s press service quoted Matytsin as saying.

"In the gold medal bout, our fencers demonstrated their strong will and continued to fight till the last seconds of the finals but the Japanese, the Olympics hosts, had more luck, probably, because they are at home. The Russian fencers demonstrated a supreme level of skill at the Tokyo Games. My congratulations on the silver medals to the team’s coaches and the Russian Fencing Federation. I wish good luck to the Russian saber and foil fencers in the final team events in Tokyo," the minister added.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are held this year between July 23 and August 8.