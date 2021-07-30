Putin creates task force to assist Qatar in preparations for 2022 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. An interagency task force will ensure Russia’s cooperation with Qatar during preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to President Vladimir Putin’s order published on the government website containing legal information on Friday.

"An interagency task force is to be established to ensure cooperation between Russia and Qatar in terms of preparing for and holding the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Russian Presidential Aide Igor Levitin is appointed to head the interagency task force," the document reads.

Members of the task force are expected to be approved within a month. The Russian government has been instructed to provide the necessary assistance to the group, the document added.

Russia hosted the previous FIFA World Cup in 2018.