Two Russian pairings to play in mixed doubles final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, July 30. /TASS/. Tennis players Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev representing Team ROC have defeated Serbia’s Nina Stojanovic and Novak Djokovic in the mixed doubles semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics.

In the final, Vesnina and Karatsev will play against fellow Russians Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Andrey Rublev, who beat Australia’s Ashleigh Barty and John Peers earlier on Friday.

That said, Russian tennis players have already secured the gold and silver for the ROC team in the mixed doubles event. For the first time in history, two Russian pairings will play in an Olympic mixed doubles final. Russians have never before won medals in this event.