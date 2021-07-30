Kremlin spokesman calls fencer Martyanova hero girl for going on to compete despite injury

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian foil fencer Marta Martyanova, who received an injury during a Tokyo Olympics women’s team event but continued to fight her way to the Olympic gold, is a real ‘hero girl,’ Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

During the gold medal bout at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday, Martyanova twisted her ankle but continued to fight. She was limping during the awarding ceremony and left the arena in a wheelchair.

"I would like to once again praise our Olympic medalists, champions and, of course, today it is Marta Martyanova. She is a real hero girl who gave her team a chance to win the gold medal, despite her injury. We should be proud of such people," Peskov said, adding that President Vladimir Putin has already extended his congratulations to Martyanova.