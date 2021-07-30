Russia confident that Beijing Olympics will take place, intel chief says

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russia is confident that the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games will take place and that they will be a major sports event, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin said in an interview with TASS.

"We are certain that the Beijing Olympic Games will take place and that they will be a major sports event and a holiday of peace," he said.

At the same time, Naryshkin noted that Russia was "watching with regret assaults on the future Olympics in Beijing." "I recall such unfounded assaults by former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said at the beginning of the year that Beijing would try to divert the attention of the global community from internal repression. In addition, as you know, there are several initiatives in the US Congress calling for an economic and diplomatic boycott of the Olympics," he said.

According to Naryshkin, the experience of holding the 2014 Winter Olympics and the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia shows that it is necessary to counter such "politicized attempts to spoil the sports holiday for the global sports community."

The Beijing Olympics will be held from February 4 to February 20, 2022.