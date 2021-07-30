Sports world tired of politicized pressure on Russian athletes, foreign intelligence chief

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The sports world is tired of the biased and politicized pressure on Russian athletes, Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin said in an interview with TASS.

"We believe that the sports world has grown tired of this politicized Western campaign against global sports, in particular, of the biased and politicized pressure on Russian athletes," he said.

"People around the world are seeing it all the more clearly that the biggest harm from the politicization of sports has been done to the reputation of international organizations, which often come as conductors of this policy. I mean, first of all, the World Anti-Doping Agency, which has dramatically lost its capability, with serious damage done to the authority of this organization," he stressed.

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic, and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.

Currently, Team ROC is fifth in the overall medal standings, with ten gold, 14 silver, and ten bronze medals.