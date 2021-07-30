Kremlin advises Russian athletes to brush off negative comments

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin advises Russian athletes who are currently competing at the Tokyo Olympics to win medals and ignore criticism and negative remarks, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Our guys need to win medals, preferably gold [ones], and pay no attention to all that," he noted.

Peskov said as much when asked what the Kremlin could advise Russian Olympic athletes against the backdrop of negative statements made by their foreign counterparts, as well as criticism on social media. The Kremlin spokesman assured that the country supported its athletes. "Medalists are beyond criticism," he insisted.

On Friday, Russian swimmer Evgeny Rylov won the gold medal for the 200m backstroke event at the Tokyo Olympics. Ryan Murphy of the United States who finished second told reporters that the race "probably wasn't clean." Later on, he explained, however, that he did not mean a specific swim, adding that he was talking about the general situation in the International Swimming Federation.