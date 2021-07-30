Team ROC facing information provocations at Tokyo Olympics, diplomat says

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Athletes of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in Tokyo are overcoming with dignity not only their sports tests but also those related to endless information provocations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Friday.

"With what incredible dignity our [athletes] are going through their trials in Tokyo, and not only in sports. I also have in mind the endless provocations, including information ones. True generosity of spirit," the diplomat noted.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.