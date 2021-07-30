‘You have to be able to lose’: Russian official suggests US swimmer atone for rude remark

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. US swimmer Ryan Murphy should apologize for his remarks about Russian two-time Olympic champion Evgeny Rylov, Honorary President of the Russian Olympic Committee and First Deputy Speaker of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Alexander Zhukov has told TASS.

Rylov earlier won the gold medal for the 200m backstroke event at the Tokyo Olympics. Ryan Murphy of the United States, who finished second, told reporters that the race "probably wasn't clean." Later on, he explained, however, that he did not mean a specific swim, adding that he was talking about the general situation in the International Swimming Federation.

"It is frustrating to lose, but it is not fair to our [athletes]. You have to be able to lose. I believe that he [Murphy] should apologize," Zhukov said.

Rylov won two gold medals in Tokyo. He earlier won the men’s 100m backstroke event.