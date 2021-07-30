Team ROC tennis player Khachanov advances to Tokyo Olympics finals

TOKYO, July 30. /TASS/. Team ROC tennis player Karen Khachanov defeated Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta in the Tokyo Olympics semi-finals.

The bout ended with a 6:3 score in Khachanov’s favor.

The 25-year old Russian will now face the winner of the upcoming match between the world’s top player Novak Djokovic from Serbia and Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Russian male tennis players won one golden Olympic medal: Yevgeny Kafelnikov won gold in 20000. Yelena Dementyeva won gold in 2008, while Yelena Vesnina and Yekaterina Makarova won in doubles competition in 2016.

As of today, the Russian national team in Tokyo — participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports — boasts 10 gold, 13 silver, and 9 bronze medals, ranking 4th in the overall medal standings. China’s team ranks first with 17 gold, 8 silver and 11 bronze medals. It is followed by Japan (15-4-7) and the United States (14-16-11).