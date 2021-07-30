Russian archer Osipova enters Olympics finals

TOKYO, July 30. /TASS/. Team ROC archer Yelena Osipova defeated Italy’s Lucilla Boari with a 6:0 scored during the Tokyo Olympics semi-finals.
She will now face South Korea’s An San, the global rating leader.
Earlier, Osipova won the silver medal in the team tournament.
Another Russian archer Ksenia Perova lost to India’s Deepika Kumari; Svetlana Gomboyeva was defeated by the Netherland’s Gabriela Schloesser-Bayardo.
As of today, the Russian national team in Tokyo — participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports — boasts 10 gold, 12 silver, and nine bronze medals, ranking 4th in the overall medal standings. China’s team ranks first with 17 gold, eight silver, and 11 bronze medals. It is followed by Japan (15-4-7) and the United States (14-16-11).