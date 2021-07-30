Russian archer Osipova advances to Tokyo Olympics semi-finals

TOKYO, July 30. /TASS/. Team ROC’s archer Yelena Osipova defeated South Korea’s Kang Chae-Young with a 7:1 score in the Tokyo Olympics’ quarter-finals.

Osipova will now meet the winner of the bout between Italy’s Lucilla Boari and China’s Wu Jiaxin at the semifinals.

Earlier, Osipova won the silver medal in the team tournament.

As of today, the Russian national team in Tokyo — participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports — boasts 10 gold, 12 silver, and nine bronze medals, ranking 4th in the overall medal standings. China’s team ranks first with 17 gold, eight silver, and 11 bronze medals. It is followed by Japan (15-4-7) and the United States (14-16-11).