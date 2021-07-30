Russian fencers enter Olympics team tournament finals

TOKYO, July 30. /TASS/. Team ROC’s fencers defeated the Chinese in the team semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics with 45:38 score.

Team ROC is represented by Russian fencers Sergey Bida, Pavel Sukhov, Sergey Khodos and Nikita Glazkov, and they will face Japan in the finals.

Earlier, Bida lost to France’s Romain Cannone (12:15), Sukov was defeated by Switzerland’s Benjamin Steffen (12:15), and Khodos was defeated by Italy’s Andrea Santarelli (10:15).

The last time, Russian fencers won Olympic medals in a team tournament was in 1996. That year, Alexander Beketov, Pavel Kolobkov and Valery Zakharevich took home the silver. Russian and Soviet fencers have never been champions in men’s team tournament.

As of today, the Russian national team in Tokyo — participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports — boasts 10 gold, 12 silver, and nine bronze medals, ranking 4th in the overall medal standings. China’s team ranks first with 17 gold, eight silver and 11 bronze medals. It is followed by Japan (15-4-7) and the United States (14-16-11).