Russian boxer Khataev through to Olympic SFs, secures medal

TOKYO, July 30. /TASS/. Russian Imam Khataev has defeated Spain’s Gazimagomed Jalidov in the quarterfinal match of the Tokyo Olympic men’s light heavyweight event.

In the semifinals, the Russian boxer will square off with either Brazil’s Keno Machado or British Benjamin Whittaker.

The men’s light heavyweight final will take place on August 4. There is no bronze medal match in Olympic boxing, both athletes losing in the semifinals get bronze. Overall, 13 sets of medals will be awarded at the Tokyo Olympics, eight in the men’s part and five in the women’s.