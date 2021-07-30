ROC chief hopeful Russian rowers will win medals at next Olympics as well

TOKYO, July 30. /TASS/. President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov has voiced hope that Russian rowers will also medal at the next Olympic Games, he told reporters.

Russian rowers Vasilisa Stepanova and Elena Oriabinskaia won silver medals in women’s coxless pair, while Hanna Prakatsen came second in women’s single sculls.

"We are getting to know rowing anew now, we are again winning medals after many years. Of course, we were counting on the athletes, two silvers are a great result," Pozdnyakov said. "I primarily congratulate the athletes and coaches, I thank the federation for the great work it has done. We will also expect medals from the rowers at the next Olympics, today is a great day, rowing rules!"

Moreover, President of the Russian Rowing Federation Alexei Svirin described Prakatsen’s result as magical. "We were reasonably certain that Hanna would be able to fight for the gold. However, it is undeniably a magical result, I am very happy. We will move to Paris (2024 Olympics - TASS) and will realize a dream," he said.