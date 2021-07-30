Russian Rylov wins second Olympic gold in Tokyo

TOKYO, July 30. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Evgeny Rylov has won the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics 200m backstroke event.

Rylov finished first with one minute and 53.27 seconds, setting a new Olympic record. US Ryan Murphy came second (+0.88), while British Luke Greenbank won the bronze medal (+1.45).

Rylov is the first Russian swimmer to get the Olympic gold in 200m backstroke event since 1988 when Igor Polyansky topped the podium in Seoul.

Rylov, 24, won his second gold medal in Tokyo after topping the Olympic podium in the 100m backstroke event. The Russian also won the silver medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay. At the 2016 Olympics, he came third in the 200m backstroke event. Moreover, he has two gold, three silver and three bronze medals at world championships as well as four gold, three silver and one bronze medals at European championships.

The Russian national team in Tokyo - participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions - currently has nine gold, 12 silver and nine bronze medals.

The Tokyo Olympics will wrap up on August 8.