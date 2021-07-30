Russian Prakatsen wins silver in Olympic women’s single sculls

TOKYO, July 30. /TASS/. Russian Hanna Prakatsen has won the silver medal in the women’s single sculls event at the Tokyo Olympics.

New Zealand’s Emma Twigg won the race with a new Olympic record (7 minutes 13.97 seconds). Prakatsen was 3.42 seconds behind. Austrian Magdalena Lobnig took home the bronze medal (+5.75).

Prakatsen is the first Russian since 1980 to win an Olympic medal in single sculls since Antonina Makhina who also came second back then.

Prakatsen, 28, is the European champion. Twigg won the 2014 world championships.

The Russian national team in Tokyo - participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions - currently has eight gold, 12 silver and nine bronze medals.

The Tokyo Olympics will wrap up on August 8.