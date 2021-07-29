Team ROC wins 5 medals on Day 6 of Tokyo Olympics; maintains 4th place in medals standings

A total of 17 sets of medals were at the stake on Thursday and Russian athletes won one gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

TOKYO, July 29. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes finished in the 4th place of the overall medals standings after Day 6 of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in the Japanese capital of Tokyo, which kicked off on July 23.

The gold medal was coined by the Russian team of fencers in Tokyo in the women’s fencing team foil event after they defeated Team France 45-34 in the final bout of the 2020 Summer Olympics. The gold-medal winning team of Russian fencers included Larisa Korobeinikova, Inna Deriglazova, Adelina Zagidullina and Marta Martyanova.

A silver medal was brought to Russia by Yelena Oryabinskaya and Vasilisa Stepanova in rowing coxless pair finals.

The bronze medals went to swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov (100-meter freestyle event), judoka Niyaz Ilyasov (men’s under-100 kilograms weight category) and Angelina Melnikova (women’s artistic gymnastics individual all-around event.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo, participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports, boasts eight gold, 11 silver and nine bronze medals. Team ROC is currently in 4th place in the overall medal count.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.