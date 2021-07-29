Putin congratulates Russian female team of fencers with 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the national team of female fencers on their gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in fencing team foil event.

The team of Russian athletes won gold in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo in the women’s fencing team foil event after defeating France 45-34 in the final bout earlier on Thursday.

"I am very happy to congratulate all of you, your coaches and mentors on your triumph in Tokyo," Putin said in his congratulatory message, which was posted on the Kremlin’s official website. "Your team spirit, the high level of skills and the will for the victory helped you to confidently reach the final round and take over your strong opponents from France."

The Russian president added that the success of the Russian fencers "would be a considerable contribution to the development of the national school of fencing," and will also support Russia’s reputation in the global sports arena.

Today’s gold-medal winning team of Russian fencers included Larisa Korobeinikova, Inna Deriglazova, Adelina Zagidullina and Marta Martyanova. Their French opponents in the final of the 2020 Olympics women’s fencing team foil event were represented by Ysaora Thibus, Anita Blaze, Pauline Ranvier and Astrid Guyart.

The bronze medal went to Italy, who defeated Team USA with a score of 45-23 earlier in the day.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts eight gold, 11 silver and nine bronze medals. Team ROC is currently in 4th place in the overall medal count.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.