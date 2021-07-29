Russian gymnast Melnikova wins Tokyo Olympics bronze in women’s all-around event

TOKYO, July 29. /TASS/. Russian athlete Angelina Melnikova won bronze on Thursday at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in women’s artistic gymnastics individual all-around event.

The 21-year-old Russian gymnast was awarded 57.199 points on the aggregate for her performance (Vault, Uneven Bars, Balance Beam and Floor) to take the bronze medal.

The gold went to Sunisa Lee of the United States (57.433 points) and the silver was awarded to Rebeca Andrade of Brazil (57.298 points).

Melnikova, 21, won earlier the gold medal of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo in women’s artistic gymnastics all-around team event. She is also the silver medal winner of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in women’s artistic gymnastics all-around team event and boasts two silver and two bronze medals of the world championships.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo, participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports, boasts eight gold, 11 silver and nine bronze medals. Team ROC in currently in 4th place in the overall medals standings.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.