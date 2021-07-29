Tokyo-2020 Local Organizing Committee investigates complaint against Chilean journalist

TOKYO, July 29. /TASS/. The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo has launched a probe upon the request from the team of Russian athletes in regard to an incident between Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev and Chilean journalist Sebastian Nahmias, Konstantin Vybornov, a spokesman for Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee), told TASS on Thursday.

Russian tennis star Medvedev asked the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Wednesday to strip the accreditation of a Chilean journalist, who claimed that Team ROC ‘cheated’ on its uniforms at the Olympics in Tokyo. Later that day, Vybornov stated that the team of Russian athletes in Tokyo lodged an official complaint with the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"The Local Organizing Committee has launched an investigation into the incident," Vybornov said.

Reached by a TASS correspondent late on Wednesday night, Chilean journalist Nahmias said he never intended to offend the Russian tennis player by saying that the team of Russian players ‘cheated’ on the uniforms for the 2020 Olympics in Japan.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo — participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports – boasts eight gold, 11 silver, and nine bronze medals. Team ROC in currently in 4th place in the overall medals standings.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.