Spain’s Carreno Busta ousts Russian tennis star Medvedev from 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

TOKYO, July 29. /TASS/.Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta defeated on Thursday Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev in straight sets 6-2; 7-6 (7-5) and reached the semifinals of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 30-year-old Spaniard, seeded 6th at the Olympic tournament, is now set to face Russia’s Karen Khachanov, who defeated earlier in the day Ugo Humbert of France 7-6 (7-4); 4-6; 6-3.

Carreno Busta is currently in 11th place of the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings List and he is the winner of six ATP tournaments. Playing in the Grand Slam series the Spanish tennis player reached the semifinals of the US Open in 2017 and 2020.

Khachanov, 25, is the winner of four ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) tournaments and is currently rated as the World No 25 in the ATP Rankings. Khachanov’s best result at the Grand Slam tournaments was reaching the quarterfinals of the 2019 French Open and the 2021 Wimbledon.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.