Russian tennis player Khachanov through to semifinals of 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

TOKYO, July 29. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov has reached the semifinals of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo after defeating on Thursday Ugo Humbert of France 7-6 (7-4); 4-6; 6-3.

The 12th-seed Russian tennis player is now set to face in the semifinals round the winner of the clash between his teammate Daniil Medvedev and Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain.

The 25-year-old Russian is the winner of four ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) tournaments and is currently rated as the World No 25 in the ATP Rankings. Khachanov’s best result at the Grand Slam tournaments was reaching the quarterfinals of the 2019 French Open and the 2021 Wimbledon.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo — participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports — boasts seven gold, 11 silver, and eight bronze medals. Team ROC is currently in the 5th place of the overall medals standings.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic, and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.