Russian judoka Niyaz Ilyasov wins Olympic bronze in men’s under-100kg weight category

TOKYO, July 29. /TASS/. Russian judoka Niyaz Ilyasov won bronze on Thursday at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in men’s under-100 kilograms weight category.

In the clash for the bronze medal Ilyasov defeated Varlam Liparteliani of Georgia bringing 2nd medal of the Tokyo-2020 Olympics for his national judo team. On Wednesday, Russian athlete Madina Taimazova won the bronze in women’s judo under-70kg weight category.

Ilyasov, 25, is the silver and bronze medalist of world championships (in 2019 and 2018 respectively). The Russian judoka is also the winner of 2018 and 2020 Judo Grand Slam tournaments.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo, participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports, boasts seven gold, 11 silver and eight bronze medals. Team ROC in currently in the 5th place of the overall medals standings.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.