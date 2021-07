TOKYO, July 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Larisa Korobeynikova, Inna Deriglazova, Adelina Zagidullina and Marta Martyanova have defeated the US team 45:42 in the semifinals of the women's foil team event at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

In the final of the women’s competition, Russian athletes will face off the French team, which beat Italy 45:43 in another semifinal.

The final match will take place later on Thursday. The Olympic Games will end on August 8.