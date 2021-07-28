Team ROC ranked 4th in overall medals standings after Day 5 of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

A total of 23 sets of medals were at the stake on Wednesday and Russian athletes won three silver and two bronze medals.

TOKYO, July 28. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes finished in the 4th place of the overall medals standings after Day 5 of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in the Japanese capital of Tokyo, which kicked off on July 23.

The silver medals for the team of Russian national athletes were brought by swimmers Martin Malyutin, Ivan Girev, Yevgeny Rylov and Mikhail Dovgalyuk in men’s 4x200m freestyle relay; the team of 3x3 basketball in women’s competition and the team of 3x3 basketball in men’s competition.

The bronze was coined on Wednesday by Russian judoka Madina Taimazova in women’s judo under-70kg weight category and by Nikita Nagorny in men’s all-around artistic gymnastics singles event.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo, participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports, boasts seven gold, 10 silver and six bronze medals.

The list of the 2020 Summer Olympic medalists is currently topped by hosts Japan (13 gold, four silver and five bronze medals). Team Japan is followed by the national team of China (12 gold, six silver and nine bronze medals) and the Team USA in the third place with 11 gold, 11 silver and nine bronze medals.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.