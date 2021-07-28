Russian athletes take silver in men’s 3x3 basketball at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, July 28. /TASS/. The team of Russian athletes won silver on Wednesday at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in men’s 3x3 basketball event.

The Russian basketballers lost in the final match to the team from Latvia with the final score of 18-21. The bronze medal in this discipline went to Serbia, which defeated Belgium 21-8.

The sport of 3x3 basketball made its Olympic debut at the Summer Games in Tokyo. The silver-medal winning team of basketballers from Russia listed Stanislav Sharov, Alexander Zuev, Ilya Karpenkov and Kirill Pisklov.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo, participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports, boasts seven gold, 10 silver and six bronze medals.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.