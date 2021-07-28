IOC chief lauds Olympic 3x3 basketball event

TOKYO, July 28. /TASS/. President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach has praised the 3x3 basketball event held at the Tokyo Olympics as a colossal success, he told TASS.

On Wednesday, the Russian 3x3 basketball women’s team won silver medals at the Olympic Games. Bach and Secretary General of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Andreas Zagklis sang Happy Birthday for Russian twin players, Olga and Evgenia Frolkina as they turn 24 on Wednesday.

"It’s a great success [to have 3x3 basketball in the Olympic family],"Bach told TASS. When asked if he was singing for the Russian players, the IOC head said, "Yes, of course. Didn’t you hear the one strange voice, it was me."

The Tokyo Olympics are the first Games to feature 3x3 basketball. The IOC decided to add this sport to the Olympic program in June 2017.

The Tokyo Olympics will wrap up on August 8.