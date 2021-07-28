Russian gymnast Nagorny wins 2020 Olympic bronze in men’s individual all-around event

TOKYO, July 28. /TASS/. Russian gymnast Nikita Nagorny won bronze on Wednesday at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in men’s individual all-around artistic gymnastics event.

The Russian gymnast was awarded 88.031 points on the aggregate after four disciplines (floor, pommel horse, rings, horizontal bar). The gold went to Japanese gymnast Daiki Hashimoto (88.465 points) and the silver was packed by China’s Ruoteng Xiao (88.065 points).

This is Nagorny’s second medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo as he won the gold on Monday in the men’s artistic gymnastics team event jointly with his teammates Denis Ablyazin, David Belyavsky and Artur Dalaloyan.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo, participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports, boasts seven gold, 10 silver and six bronze medals.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.