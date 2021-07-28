NHL Deputy Commissioner Daly lauds Ovechkin’s extended contract with Washington Capitals

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Bill Daly, the current deputy commissioner of the US-based National Hockey League (NHL), told TASS on Wednesday that he welcomes the extended contract between renowned Russian forward Alexander Ovechkin and the NHL’s Washington Capitals.

Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals inked an extended contract on Tuesday night between the 35-year-old Russian forward and the club for five more years. The new deal stipulates a salary of $47.5 million, which means that Ovechkin will be paid $9.5 million per year.

"This is very good news for the Washington Capitals and the NHL," Daly said in an exclusive commentary to TASS.

"Alex is one of the greatest hockey Players ever to play the game and he has formed a strong bond with Capitals’ fans and the Washington community," Daly stated. "We are very pleased that he will be continuing his career in the NHL," the deputy commissioner emphasized.

Ovechkin currently ranks 6TH on the NHL All-Time Goals Leaders list. He is also the 2018 Stanley Cup winner and the 2008, 2012, 2014 IIHF World Championships gold medalist, in addition to his two silver and four bronze medals from the world championships.