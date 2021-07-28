Russian judoka Taimazova wins Olympic bronze in women’s under-70kg category

TOKYO, July 28. /TASS/. Russian athlete Madina Taimazova won bronze on Wednesday at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in women’s judo under-70kg weight category competition.

Taimazova defeated Barbara Matic of Croatia to win the bronze, which is the first medal for the team of Russian judokas at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 22-year-old judoka is the bronze medal winner of the world championships in the team event and two-time bronze medalist of the European championships (2020 and 2021).

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo — participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports — boasts seven gold, eight silver, and five bronze medals.

Team ROC is currently 4th in the overall medals standings of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo after hosts Japan in the 1st place (12 gold, four silver and five bronze medals), China in the 2nd place (11 gold, five silver and eight bronze medals) and the United States in the 3rd place (10-11-9).

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.