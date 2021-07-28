World Athletics Congress to decide on RusAF’s membership reinstatement in November

TOKYO, July 28. /TASS/. The Congress of World Athletics will consider in November a possible membership reinstatement of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF), Sebastian Coe, the president of the world’s governing body of track and field athletics, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Coe said RusAF’s suspension remained in force. A decision on the reinstatement of the Russian national track and field federation will be first made at the next World Athletics Council session and then handed over to the World Athletics Congress, which is scheduled to convene in November, for the final approval.

World Athletics, suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. World Athletics, however, allowed clean athletes from Russia to participate in international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF is reinstated. The ANA status prohibits Russian athletes from participating in all international track and field tournaments under the national flag.

The World Athletics Council announced on November 22, 2019 its decision to suspend RusAF’s reinstatement process based on charges brought by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). According to World Athletics, the AIU charged RusAF on November 21, 2019 "with obstructing an investigation and provisionally suspended several senior federation officials for tampering and complicity."

The provisionally suspended senior officials at that time were then-President of RusAF Dmitry Shlyakhtin and several more high-ranking people from the federation for helping to falsify documents, which Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko presented as his excuse for skipping doping tests. Shlyakhtin submitted his letter of resignation on November 23.

In March 2020, the World Athletics Council ruled to fine RusAF $5 million for an alleged involvement of the previous executive administration’s attempt to forge official documents of high jumper Danil Lysenko. RusAF paid the fine on August 12, 2020.