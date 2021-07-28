Russian swimmers win Olympic silver in 4x200m freestyle relay

TOKYO, July 28. /TASS/. Russian swimmers won silver medals in the 4x200m freestyle relay at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Team ROC included Martin Malyutin, Ivan Girev, Evgeny Rylov, and Mikhail Dovgalyuk. The first place was taken by the British with 6 minutes 58.58 seconds. The Russians were 3.23 seconds behind. The bronze was won by the Australians (+3.26).

The world record (6.58.55) was set by the US team at the 2009 Rome World Championship. The new European record belongs to the UK team.

This is the third medal in swimming for Russia at the Tokyo Olympics. On Tuesday, Rylov and Kliment Kolesnikov took home the Olympic gold and silver respectively in the men’s 100m backstroke event.

Japan’s team is leading the Olympic medal count (11 gold, 4 silver, 5 bronze medals), followed by the Americans (10-10-9) and the Chinese (10-5-8). Team ROC is in the fourth place (7-8-4).