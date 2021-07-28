Chimrova makes Olympic 200 m butterfly swim final

TOKYO, July 28. / TASS /. Russian swimmer Anton Chupkov made the final at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in the 200-meter breaststroke on Wednesday. Chupkov finished fourth in the second semifinal heat and qualified for the final with seventh place. His teammate Kirill Prigoda finished fifth in the semifinal and did not make it to the final.

Chupkov is 24 years old, at this distance he holds the world record (2 minutes 6.12 seconds). He is a two-time world champion and bronze medalist of the 2016 Olympics in this discipline. Prigoda is 25 years old, and is a three-time bronze medalist at the World Championships (100m breaststroke, combined relay). The final 200m breaststroke swim will take place on July 29th.