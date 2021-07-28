Olympic champion Rylov to swim in 4 · 200 m relay at Tokyo Games

TOKYO, July 28. / Olympic champion Evgeny Rylov will compete in the 4x200m freestyle relay at the Tokyo Games, the swimmer's coach Andrei Shishin told TASS on Wednesday.

It is expected that the Russian team will also include Martin Malyutin, Ivan Girev and Mikhail Dovgalyuk. The final swim will take place on Wednesday and will start at 6:26 AM Moscow time.

On Tuesday, Rylov became the Olympic champion in the 100 meter backstroke, for Russian swimming this victory at the Games was the first in 25 years. The relay 4 x 200 meter freestyle is unofficially called "the pride of the nation." At the 2019 World Cup, the Russian team took second place, the Australians became champions.