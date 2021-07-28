Kolesnikov reaches Olympics 100 meters freestyle swimming final

TOKYO, July 28. / TASS /. Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov qualified for the final swim of the Tokyo Olympics in the 100 meter freestyle on Wednesday. Kolesnikov took first place in the second semifinal swim and reached the final with the best result (47.11 seconds), setting a European record. Another Russian Andrei Minakov finished fifth and failed to reach the final.

On Tuesday, Kolesnikov became the silver medalist in the 100m backstroke swimming, his teammate Evgeny Rylov took gold.

Kolesnikov is 21 years old, he is the silver medalist of the world championship in the 4x100 m freestyle relay, the bronze medalist of the world championship in the 50 m backstroke and in the combined 4x100 m relay, he became the European champion six times. Kolesnikov holds the world record in 50 m backstroke (23.80) swim.

Minakov is 19 years old, he has two silver medals of the world championship in the 4x100 m freestyle and 100 m butterfly relay, as well as the bronze of the world championship in the combined 4x100 m relay. He owns the gold medal of the European championship in the 4x100 m crawl relay. The final 100m freestyle swim will take place on July 29th.