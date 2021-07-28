{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Olympic Games in Tokyo
Updated at: 

Kolesnikov reaches Olympics 100 meters freestyle swimming final

Kolesnikov took first place in the second semifinal swim
Kliment Kolesnikov Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Kliment Kolesnikov
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

TOKYO, July 28. / TASS /. Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov qualified for the final swim of the Tokyo Olympics in the 100 meter freestyle on Wednesday. Kolesnikov took first place in the second semifinal swim and reached the final with the best result (47.11 seconds), setting a European record. Another Russian Andrei Minakov finished fifth and failed to reach the final.

On Tuesday, Kolesnikov became the silver medalist in the 100m backstroke swimming, his teammate Evgeny Rylov took gold.

Kolesnikov is 21 years old, he is the silver medalist of the world championship in the 4x100 m freestyle relay, the bronze medalist of the world championship in the 50 m backstroke and in the combined 4x100 m relay, he became the European champion six times. Kolesnikov holds the world record in 50 m backstroke (23.80) swim.

Minakov is 19 years old, he has two silver medals of the world championship in the 4x100 m freestyle and 100 m butterfly relay, as well as the bronze of the world championship in the combined 4x100 m relay. He owns the gold medal of the European championship in the 4x100 m crawl relay. The final 100m freestyle swim will take place on July 29th.

Tags
Olympic Games in Tokyo
World Athletics Congress to decide on RusAF’s membership reinstatement in November
At the same time, RusAF’s suspension remained in force
Read more
Russian Armed Forces to receive in November first batch of newest helicopters Mi-8AMTSh-VN
The next batch is scheduled to be commissioned in 2022
Read more
Over 1,500 troops from three countries to take part in joint drills on Afghan border
The troops will practice thwarting an intrusion by outlawed armed gangs and eliminating "radical terrorist groups"
Read more
MiG design bureau shows refueling drone, light fighter models at MAKS 2021 air show
The drone is made using the flying wing principle and can operate teaming up with the MiG looking-forward fighter
Read more
Russia, US implementing agreements reached at Geneva summit to some degree, says Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the US and Russia maintain contact on cybersecurity and strategic stability but it's too early to talk about any expectations at the moment
Read more
Lawmaker advises US Secretary of Transportation to visit Crimea, not ‘Crimean Platform’
Head of the Russian State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky emphasized that any talk of ‘de-occupation’ would be perceived as an attack on Russia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity
Read more
Belavia plane lands in Moscow after sending emergency signal
The plane landed at Domodedovo with only one functioning engine
Read more
Yars ICBM launchers embark on combat patrols in Siberia drills
According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, more than 1,000 personnel of the Strategic Missile Force and about 100 items of military hardware are engaged in the drills
Read more
Russia can detect any enemy and deliver an inevitable strike, says Putin
Russia is constantly and successfully improving its naval armaments and can detect any enemy and deliver an inevitable strike against it, if necessary, Russian President Vladimir Putin said
Read more
Russia initiates its draft of int’l convention on countering cybercrime
The draft, according to the Russian prosecutor general’s office, envisages countering criminal uses of crypto currencies and crimes committed with the use of information technologies, in particular the trade in fake medical products and drugs
Read more
Press review: NATO ramps up drills in Ukraine, Georgia and Russia to monitor carbon online
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 26th
Read more
Kalashnikov gunmaker assigns Buran space shuttle producer to state firm
The Buran was the first spacecraft in history to undertake a successful automatic landing
Read more
Cutting-edge Russian drone unveiled at MAKS 2021 air show
The ZALA VTOL combines the properties of an airplane type drone and a tilt-rotor aircraft
Read more
Russian embassy slams France’s unwillingness to recognize Sputnik V
The Russian foreign ministry on Friday called on European politicians to rely on scientific publications rather than on political propaganda
Read more
Russian regions not a bargaining chip: Kremlin slams prof’s Northern Cyprus-Crimea plan
Dmitry Peskov noted that the statement from Turkish Professor Hasan Unal was unlikely Ankara's official point of view
Read more
Russian space freighter with Pirs module undocks from ISS before splashdown in Pacific
The Pirs module was launched to the orbital outpost on September 15, 2001 from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan
Read more
Il-112V to replace Soviet-time military transport aircraft — chief designer
All of the plane’s spare parts, systems and equipment are fully Russian-made
Read more
Syrian air defense repels Israeli missile attack in Damascus governorate
It was the third attempt to deliver a strike on Syria’s territory in the past week
Read more
‘Tikhanovskaya’ project is fully financed by the West — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that Tikhanovskaya's travel, tours, pseudo-official events had not stopped for even a month despite coronavirus restrictions
Read more
Printing dollars to pay US deficit affects entire global economy — Putin
The United States has been making up a budget with a 15% deficit for two years in a row
Read more
Two-seat Su-57 fighter jet to be designed for control of Okhotnik drones — source
The fighter jet, already in development, is presumed to control about four Okhtonik drones
Read more
Taliban has detailed plan, and situation in Afghanistan develops in its favor, expert says
According to Andrey Kortunov, the further development of a political and economic conjuncture in Afghanistan would "largely depend on the character of relations between the big trio of regional actors"
Read more
COVID infection rate peaks in Greece, Cyprus
Europe is ranked second in both cases and deaths after North America
Read more
Russian shipbuilders to float out advanced Yasen-M-class submarine on July 30
Currently, seven Project 885M (Yasen-M) submarines are at various stages of their construction at the Sevmash Shipyard in Severodvinsk
Read more
Mishustin sees Sukhoi Superjet 100 assembly process in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
The Superjet 100 became the first civilian production aircraft created in Russia after the collapse of the USSR and the first Russian passenger airliner developed using digital technologies
Read more
Trials of Russia’s Il-112V military transport plane proceed according to schedule
Il-112V became Russia’s first military transport plane of its class, equipped with a tail ramp
Read more
Russian athletes win gold of 2020 Tokyo Olympics in men’s artistic gymnastics team event
This is Russia’s first Olympic gold in men’s artistic gymnastics team event since the 1996 Summer Games in Atlanta
Read more
Russian women’s volleyball team loses to Italy at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo
The team ROC lost to Italy with the final score of 0-3
Read more
Russia’s state-of-the-art Checkmate fighter to get latest avionics suite
All the information necessary for the pilot will be projected on a panoramic display with a touch screen and a head-up display
Read more
It's necessary to work together with Russia and China, despite rivalry - Biden
As an example of areas where the interests of all countries might overlap, Biden mentioned the fight against climate change
Read more
Russian special-purpose nuclear-powered sub wraps up 1st test deployment to sea
The sub is set to be handed over to Russia’s Navy in late 2021
Read more
Russian women’s gymnastics won gold thanks to strong will — two-time Olympic champion
Svetlana Khorkina expressed hope that the Russian women’s team's success would give a new boost of popularity to gymnastics
Read more
Russia, Belarus set to create single scientific research space — Kurchatov Institute
President of the Kurchatov Institute Scientific Research Center Mikhail Kovalchuk noted that it was expected to become the world’s most accomplished research infrastructure in 5-7 years
Read more
Contracts worth over $3.59 bln signed during MAKS 2021 air show outside Moscow
According to the administration of the event, 831 companies from 56 world nations took part in the aerospace show
Read more
Putin attends ceremony to launch latest fishing super trawler
Earlier on Sunday, the Russian leader reviewed the country’s Main Naval Parade on the Neva River and in the Kronshtadt roadstead on Russia’s Navy Day
Read more
Senior Russian MP slams Northern Cyprus-Crimea recognition scheme as ‘improper bargaining’
Natalya Poklonskaya stressed that the Crimean referendum was the expression of the will of the people, and it was not correct to use the expression of the people’s will as a bargaining chip
Read more
Russia ranks 5th in overall medals standings after Day 2 at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
As of today, the Russian national team in Tokyo, where it participates under the name of the Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports, boasts 1 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals
Read more
Belarusian opposition figurehead unsure if US will impose sectoral sanctions on Minsk
I do hope that the US will soon react to our meeting and impose sectoral sanctions, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said
Read more
Putin reviews Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg on Russia’s Navy Day
Russia’s Main Naval Parade is taking place in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt on Navy Day on July 25 this year (the event is annually celebrated in Russia on the last Sunday of July)
Read more
Gazprom did not offer Ukraine to buy Russian gas, company says
Earlier, CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine said that Gazprom's proposals to preserve transit through Ukraine in exchange for unfavorable purchases of Russian gas for the country are unacceptable
Read more
Russia wins 2020 Olympics gold in women’s artistic gymnastics team event
This is Russia’s first-ever gold medal in women’s artistic gymnastics team event since the 1992 Olympics
Read more
LPR intercepts Ukrainian drone with two bombs aboard
The drone was carrying two improvised bombs that were destroyed by LPR field engineers
Read more
Russia’s sovereignty over Kurils undisputable, protests pointless, lawmaker says
On Monday, Russian Prime Minister embarked on his working trip to the Far East and Siberia
Read more
Turkish embassy debunks reports of new restrictions for Russian tourists
The mission noted that the statement, earlier made by Turkish infection disease doctor Mehmet Ceyhan, was his personal opinion
Read more
US under secretary of state committed to limiting Russian, Chinese ‘nuclear expansion’
The US must strengthen our Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific alliances to better deter and defend against growing threats, Bonnie Jenkins said
Read more
Russia considers Kuril Islands issue closed, says senator
On Monday, Russian Prime Minister began a working visit to Russia’s Far East and Siberia, including Iturup, which forms part of the Kuril Islands
Read more
US military cannot stay in Syria for long, says opposition leader
The politician noted that the Americans were not in a hurry to withdraw troops from Iraq and were withdrawing only from the northern regions
Read more
Cases of Olympians competing under neutral flag
Athletes from Russia will compete at the 2018 Olympics under a neutral flag
Read more
German MP stresses need to complete Nord Stream 2 construction
On Wednesday, the US and Germany managed to reach an agreement on the Nord Stream 2 project
Read more
Russia has chance to take over European hydrogen market — special envoy
According to Anatoly Chubais, Russia’s share of the European hydrogen market could amount to $20-30 bln
Read more
Internet watchdog restricts access to Navalny’s website navalny.com
The decision to restrict access was made by the office of Russia’s Prosecutor General on June 15
Read more