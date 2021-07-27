Russian female gymnasts showed champion character at Olympics — minister

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia’s female gymnasts demonstrated their champion character and deservedly won the team event at the Tokyo Olympics, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin was quoted as saying by the ministry.

Earlier, the Russian gymnasts won gold in the team all-around competition for the first time in the modern history of Russian gymnastics.

"I congratulate Russian gymnasts Angelina Melnikova, Lilia Akhaimova, Viktoria Listunova and Vladislava Urazova for their historic victory in the team all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics," the Russian minister said. "They won the first gold medal for Russia in this event. The competition was very dramatic and we all went through a whole range of emotions: joy, anxiety about the result and admiration of our athletes."

"I was certain that the team will handle all the difficulties and will fight till the end. The Russian gymnasts showed their true champion character and deservedly won the Olympic gold, defeating the mighty US team. I congratulate the Russian team coaches and the Russian Artistic Gymnastics Federation for this success. I wish the Russian gymnasts every success in the individual all-around event and individual apparatus competitions," he concluded.

The Tokyo Olympics will wrap up on August 8.