Russian taekwondo fighters at Olympics put their names down in history books — minister

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian taekwondo fighters who have already won four medals at the Tokyo Olympics have put their names down in history books, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin was quoted as saying by the ministry.

All taekwondo fighters who represent the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in Tokyo managed to win medals. On Tuesday, Vladislav Larin got the gold medal in the men’s +80 kg category. Ealrier, Maksim Khramtcov also stood at the top of the Olympic podium (men’s 80 kg), Tatiana Minina fought her way to the silver medal (women’s 57 kg), while Mikhail Artamonov won bronze (men’s 58 kg).

"Vladislav Larin marched through the Olympic tournament in the champion style as he beat his opponents with great advantage in every round of the competition. The Russian athlete showed true mastery in the final, he dealt several high-class blows in the key moments of the bout and beat [North] Macedonia’s Dejan Georgievski 15-9. I congratulate Vladislav Larin for this victory. Yesterday, Maksim Khramtcov became the first Olympic taekwondo champion in Russia, while another Russian managed to reach this title, the most esteemed for any athlete in the world. I am thankful to the Russian taekwondo team coaches and the Russian Taekwondo Union for having trained the team for the Olympics in such great style," Matytsin said.

"Four Russians were listed for the Tokyo Olympics and each of them managed to get an Olympic medal," the minister noted. "They put their names in the Olympic history. Thanks to them, thousands of people across Russia learnt about and fell in love with taekwondo. Such a great team performance at the Olympics is a great step towards the development of taekwondo in our country," he concluded.

The Tokyo Olympics will wrap up on August 8.