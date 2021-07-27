Putin says Russia’s taekwondo Olympic victory shows martial arts on the rise in Russia

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Vladislav Larin for his Tokyo Olympic victory in the taekwondo men’s +80 kg event, the Kremlin published the telegram on its website on Tuesday.

"Your success is a clear example that martial arts are on the rise in Russia, while the Russian taekwondo school trains worthy fighters who can face up to the most serious challenges," the telegram reads.

Putin thanked coaches and mentors of the athlete, specialists of the national team and everyone who supported Larin on his path to the gold medal.

On Tuesday, Larin defeated North Macedonia’s Dejan Georgievski in the final of the +80 kg tournament at the Tokyo Olympics. Russia’s taekwondo athletes have already won four medals at the Olympics, two golds, one silver and one bronze.