Federation chief hails composure of Russian artistic gymnasts, bringing women’s team gold

TOKYO, July 27./TASS/. Thanks to their endurance, Russian gymnasts won the women’s team gold medal at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, President of the Artistic Gymnastics Federation of Russia Vasily Titov told TASS on Tuesday.

Russia won the gold medal in the women’s artistic gymnastics team event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Tuesday. Lilia Akhaimova, Viktoria Listunova, Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova posted a total of 169.528. The US came second, earning 166.096. The UK took the bronze (164.096).

"Well done, girls, it is clear that a new generation is rising. And the coaches, they are good too, they calculated everything correctly, and everything turned out the way it should," Titov stressed.

"What is the secret of victory? Endurance. They had enough guts to get out of that hole after the beam [incident]," Titov added, referring to the incident in which two gymnasts fell off the balance beam on their acro series.

This is Russia’s first-ever gold medal in women’s artistic gymnastics team event since the 1992 Olympics, when the gold was clinched by the team of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The Soviet Union’s gymnasts won all the gold medals in the women’s team event at the Olympics between 1952 and 1980. The Soviet team skipped the 1984 Olympics and then won the gold again in this category at the 1988 Summer Games.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.