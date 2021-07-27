Putin congratulates Russian gymnasts on snatching 2020 Olympics gold in women’s team event

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of congratulations to Russian gymnasts Lilia Akhaimova, Viktoria Listunova, Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova after they won the gold medal in the women’s artistic gymnastics team event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Tuesday.

"Surpassing their famous rivals in an honest and uncompromising fight, you wrote a stunning new chapter in the annals of Olympic achievements, meeting the expectations of coaches, mentors and numerous fans and admirers of artistic gymnastics," the message says.

Putin noted that the gymnasts’ success is a worthy reward for their talent and perseverance, team spirit and graceful performance of the most difficult elements.

The president wished the gymnasts good health, prosperity and new achievements.

On Tuesday, Russia won the gold medal in the women’s artistic gymnastics team event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. This is Russia’s first-ever gold medal in the women’s artistic gymnastics team event.