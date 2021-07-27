Russia’s Vladislav Larin wins 2020 Olympics gold in men’s taekwondo over-80kg event

TOKYO, July 27. /TASS/. Russian taekwondo fighter Vladislav Larin won gold of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo after defeating Dejan Georgievski of North Macedonia 15-9 in the final bout on Tuesday in the men’s over-80kg weight category event.

The bronze medals went to Cuba’s Rafael Yunier Alba Castillo, who defeated China’s Hongyi Sun, and to South Korea’s Kyo Don In, who outlasted Slovenia’s Ivan Konrad Trajkovic.

All four taekwondo fighters representing Russia at the 2020 Olympics won medals at the Tokyo Games. Maxim Khramtsov won the gold in the men’s under-80kg weight category, Tatyana Minina clinched the silver in the women’s under-57kg weight category and Mikhail Artamonov grabbed the bronze in the men’s under-58kg weight category.

As of today, the Russian national team in Tokyo - participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts seven gold, seven silver and four bronze medals.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

These Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. Likewise, the national anthem of Russia has been barred due to the said sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.