Russia wins 2020 Olympics gold in women’s artistic gymnastics team event

TOKYO, July 27. /TASS/. Russia won the gold medal in the women’s artistic gymnastics team event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The squad of Russian athletes was awarded an aggregate result of 169.528 points, which earned them the gold, while the team from the United States took the silver with 166.096 points and gymnasts from Great Britain picked up the bronze with 164.096 points.

The gold-winning team of Russian gymnasts included Lilia Akhaimova, Viktoria Listunova, Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova.

This is Russia’s first-ever gold medal in women’s artistic gymnastics team event since the 1992 Olympics, when the gold was clinched by the team of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The Soviet Union’s gymnasts won all the gold medals in the women’s team event at the Olympics between 1952 and 1980. The Soviet team skipped the 1984 Olympics and then won the gold again in this category at the 1988 Summer Games.

As of today, the Russian national team in Tokyo - participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts seven gold, seven silver and four bronze medals.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

These Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. Likewise, the national anthem of Russia has been barred due to the said sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.